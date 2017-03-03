Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Governor vetoes immigration-related bill

Governor vetoes immigration-related bill

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 3:43 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation prohibiting the release of people from jail if federal immigration officials had requested they be detained.

The governor, a Democrat, said Friday the bill sent an anti-immigrant message and was unnecessary because the state’s law enforcement authorities already work closely with federal immigration agencies.

McAuliffe successfully vetoed similar GOP-backed legislation last year. The governor, who has been an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump’s early moves on immigration, said Friday that his concerns about the bill have “only increased” since a year ago.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Lawmakers can try and undo the governor’s vetoes next month, but Republicans have not been able to undo any of McAuliffe’s vetoes so far.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Governor vetoes immigration-related bill
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.