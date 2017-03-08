Governors’ comments about GOP plan to replace health law

Some governors, including Republicans, are unhappy with a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law and say they will work on their own legislation to compete with the House bill introduced Monday. A sampling of their comments:

“We want to make sure that we continue to be a state where virtually everybody is covered and people feel they have the access they need and the coverage they need to stay healthy.” — Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts, Republican.

“It’s important that in the health care reform that the federal government is looking at that they don’t leave the states holding the bag.” — Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina, Democrat.

“It’s a pretty significant shift and my first blush read is Illinois won’t do very well under the changes they’re recommending, which is a big concern to me. I want to make sure that people in Illinois are not left in the lurch or that there’s a lot of pressure to reduce insurance coverage for people in Illinois. I’m very concerned about that.” — Gov. Bruce Rauner, Illinois, Republican.

“I will do everything in my power to oppose Trumpcare, which benefits millionaires at the expense of hardworking Rhode Islanders and would destroy our progress to provide affordable, quality health care to almost all of our people.” — Gov. Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island, Democrat.

The proposal “is an important first step to lower costs and increase choices for Americans in need of health care.” — Gov. Scott Walker, Wisconsin, Republican.

“This proposal simply shifts costs to those who can least afford it. It would also make our state’s budget challenges even worse.” — Gov. John Carney, Delaware, Democrat.

“We’ve said all along, ‘Work with the governors,’ that it should be a governor-led effort … Well, they came out with their own bill, which doesn’t include anything that the governors have talked about.” — Gov. Brian Sandoval, Nevada, Republican.

“I would have liked to have seen more flexibility being given to the states.” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas, Republican.

“The proposal put forth by Congressional Republicans will hurt low-income people, the elderly, people with disabilities and those who need long-term care. This means loss of coverage for people with cancer, diabetes and seniors who are already struggling with costs. These are not scare stories, these are facts.” — Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington, Democrat.

“This is a work in progress. There are many competing interests, particularly between states with and without expanded Medicaid. I don’t believe there is a national solution to this conundrum. Rather, we must empower states with the control and flexibility needed to innovate new solutions that address lowering the actual costs of care.” — Gov. Doug Burgum, North Dakota, Republican.