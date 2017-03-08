Sports Listen

Grand jury indicts former Maryland delegate in bribery case

By master
March 8, 2017
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former state delegate on bribery charges in a case involving liquor sales in Prince George’s County.

Democrat Michael Vaughn of Bowie resigned less than an hour before this year’s legislative session started, citing “health challenges.”

The U.S. attorney’s office Wednesday says Vaughn will make an appearance Wednesday afternoon in court in Greenbelt.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Prosecutors say Vaughn accepted more than $10,000 in cash bribes, “influencing the performance of his official duties,” including voting for a bill to expand alcohol sales on Sundays. Their statement says that from January 2015 through April 2016, Vaughn conspired with a liquor regulation official and store owners “to enrich himself personally.”

Another former Prince George’s delegate, Democrat William Campos, pleaded guilty in January to bribery and conspiracy in the case.



