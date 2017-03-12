Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Health chief: No one…

Health chief: No one worse off financially under GOP plan

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 9:08 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health Secretary Tom Price says he “firmly” believes that “nobody will be worse off financially” under the health care overhaul the Trump administration and congressional Republicans envision replacing President Barack Obama’s law.

Price tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that people will have choices as they select the kind of coverage they want as opposed to what the government forces them to buy.

Price says success would mean more people covered and at an average lower cost than now.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

But tax credits in Republican legislation being debated in the House may not be as generous to older people than what’s in current law.

Advertisement

The Congressional Budget Office is preparing an analysis of how many people would be covered under the GOP proposal and the cost of the legislation.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Health chief: No one…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.