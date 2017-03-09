Sports Listen

Hearing set for lawsuit challenging new name of Alaska town

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:24 am < a min read
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A court hearing is set for Thursday in Alaska for the two sides in a lawsuit challenging the new Inupiat Eskimo name of the nation’s northernmost town.

Voters in the town formerly known as Barrow approved the new name, Utqiagvik (oot-GHAR’-vik), by six votes last October.

The civil lawsuit was subsequently filed by a local Alaska Native corporation, which claims city officials rushed the process with insufficient outreach to the public. Plaintiffs also maintain the new name isn’t even the area’s traditional place name.

The town’s new mayor, who was voted into office in the same October election, had proposed an ordinance to consider asking voters if the new name should be repealed. But the City Council turned down the proposal in January.

The Associated Press

