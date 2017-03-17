Sports Listen

Hillary Clinton to give St. Pat’s Day speech in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s gradual return to the public spotlight following her presidential election loss continues with a St. Patrick’s Day speech in her late father’s Pennsylvania hometown.

The former Democratic presidential candidate will be the keynote speaker Friday night at the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner in Scranton.

Clinton’s father grew up in Scranton, and she spent summers at the family’s cottage on nearby Lake Winola.

The speech is one of several she is to deliver in the coming months, including a May 26 commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

The Democrat also is working on a book of personal essays that will include some reflections on her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

