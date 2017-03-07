Sports Listen

Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die

By MICHAEL GRACZYK
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:17 am < a min read
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is considering appeals from attorneys trying to keep a paid hit man from execution in Texas for gunning down a San Antonio woman in a life insurance scheme nearly a quarter-century ago.

Rolando Ruiz was convicted of accepting $2,000 to fatally shoot 29-year-old Theresa Rodriguez outside her home in 1992. Evidence showed her husband and brother-in-law both orchestrated her contract murder.

Ruiz’s lethal injection Tuesday evening would be the third this year in Texas and the fifth nationally.

His appeals included arguments his execution would be unconstitutionally cruel because he’s been on death row since 1995, had multiple execution dates and two reprieves, and the lengthy time was the result of poor state-appointed lawyers. The Texas Attorney General’s office disputed the claims.

