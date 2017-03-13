Sports Listen

HK leader given role in China’s top political advisory body

By
The Associated Press March 13, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has been appointed to the ceremonial post of vice chairman of China’s top political advisory body ahead of his expected departure from office in July.

Leung announced in December that he wouldn’t seek a second term as leader of the Chinese-controlled territory, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

His five-year term was marked by increasingly bitter political divisions between pro-democracy activists and Beijing loyalists. Leung has said Hong Kong is an “inalienable” part of China and independence is not possible.

Members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference voted to appoint him Monday, the final day of their annual meeting. The body advises China’s legislature and is made up of politicians and representatives from business and civil society.

