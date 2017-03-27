Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hogan proposes $23.7M in…

Hogan proposes $23.7M in state funds for Baltimore schools

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:22 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing $23.7 million in additional state funding for Baltimore public schools, which are facing a $130 million shortfall for next year.

The governor announced in a statement Sunday that he’ll submit a second supplemental budget to the legislature Monday. The funds for Baltimore come with fiscal accountability requirements. Hogan’s proposal includes another $4.5 million for public schools in 10 counties.

Meanwhile, The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2mHYbvS ) that House Appropriations Committee Chairman Maggie McIntosh said Sunday that state lawmakers’ budget legislation includes plans to reduce Baltimore’s mandatory pension payments by about $24 million to help close the gap. She says the House and Senate plan to finalize their version of the state’s budget Monday afternoon, meaning Hogan’s plan would likely not be considered.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hogan proposes $23.7M in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.