Hogan proposes $23.7M in state funds for Baltimore schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing $23.7 million in additional state funding for Baltimore public schools, which are facing a $130 million shortfall for next year.

The governor announced in a statement Sunday that he’ll submit a second supplemental budget to the legislature Monday. The funds for Baltimore come with fiscal accountability requirements. Hogan’s proposal includes another $4.5 million for public schools in 10 counties.

Meanwhile, The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2mHYbvS ) that House Appropriations Committee Chairman Maggie McIntosh said Sunday that state lawmakers’ budget legislation includes plans to reduce Baltimore’s mandatory pension payments by about $24 million to help close the gap. She says the House and Senate plan to finalize their version of the state’s budget Monday afternoon, meaning Hogan’s plan would likely not be considered.