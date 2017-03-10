Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Holcomb extends declaration for…

Holcomb extends declaration for East Chicago lead problem

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 9:39 pm < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended a state disaster declaration covering East Chicago’s lead contamination problem for another 30 days.

The governor’s office announced the extension Friday, saying it gives the state more time to work with new federal agency leaders and continue coordinating with local officials working to relocate residents of West Calumet Housing Complex. Holcomb’s original Feb. 9 order declaring the disaster expires Saturday.

Dozens of families remain at a public housing complex that residents must move away from because of lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil. It’s located within a federal Superfund site.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Vice President Mike Pence faced criticism for not approving a disaster declaration while he was Indiana governor.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Holcomb extends declaration for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.