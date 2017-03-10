House backs bill to deter lawsuits in business-friendly push

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 09, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6515
|-0.0011
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0342
|-0.0004
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7087
|0.0004
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.7398
|0.0002
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0070
|0.0005
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2543
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.3853
|-0.0505
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7483
|0.0266
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.2095
|-0.1501
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.6321
|0.0320
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.