House GOP blocks effort by Democrats to obtain Trump’s taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have again blocked an attempt by Democrats to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS.

House Democrats tried for a third time Tuesday to use a procedural vote to pry loose Trump’s returns. Republicans blocked the effort, 228-190, on a mostly party-line vote.

The vote happened as the House Ways and Means Committee debated a similar motion to get Trump’s tax returns. That effort was expected to fail as well.

Shunning decades of tradition, Trump has steadfastly refused to release his tax returns or to divest from his business. Instead, Trump said he has turned operation of his business over to his sons, while still retaining his stake.