House approves $578 billion for military

By RICHARD LARDNER
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:24 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted decisively to approve a $578 billion spending bill. The measure keeps the U.S. armed forces operating through September and sets the stage for substantial increases to the Pentagon’s budget advocated by President Donald Trump.

The defense legislation passed Wednesday, 371-48, clearing the way for the Senate to act.

The Trump administration is preparing a $30 billion supplement to the bill. The a separate measure will serve as a down payment on the president’s promise to repair what he’s called a “depleted” military.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The defense bill includes $516 billion for basic military requirements, which covers everything from the purchase of bombs and bullets to troop training. Nearly $62 billion is included to pay for ongoing military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.

