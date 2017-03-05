Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » How the AP-NORC poll…

How the AP-NORC poll on American identity was conducted

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:22 am 1 min read
Share

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on the national identity of the United States was conducted by NORC from Feb. 16-20. It is based on online and telephone interviews of 1,004 adults who are members of NORC’s nationally representative AmeriSpeak panel.

The original sample was drawn from respondents selected randomly from NORC’s National Frame based on address-based sampling and recruited by mail, email, telephone and face-to-face interviews.

NORC interviews participants over the phone if they don’t have internet access. With a probability basis and coverage of people who can’t access the internet, surveys using AmeriSpeak are nationally representative.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Interviews were conducted in English.

Advertisement

As is done routinely in surveys, results were weighted, or adjusted, to ensure that responses accurately reflect the population’s makeup by factors such as age, sex, race, region and phone use.

No more than 1 time in 20 should chance variations in the sample cause the results to vary by more than plus or minus 3.9 percentage points from the answers that would be obtained if all adults in the U.S. were polled.

There are other sources of potential error in polls, including the wording and order of questions.

The questions and results are available at http://www.apnorc.org/

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » How the AP-NORC poll…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.