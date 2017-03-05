Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » How to act when…

How to act when stopped by police? Illinois has some tips

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states want to require driver’s education courses to teach motorists about proper traffic-stop behavior. Most bills don’t legislate what that behavior should be, but Illinois’ 2017 “Rules of the Road” handbook published last month offers some do’s and don’ts:

— slow down and safely pull over to the right-hand shoulder or nearest safe location.

— keep both hands clearly in sight on the steering wheel until the police officer instructs otherwise.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

— be prepared for an officer to approach your vehicle from either side.

Advertisement

— do not exit your vehicle until asked to do so, since getting out may be viewed as aggressive behavior.

— when asked for your driver’s license and proof of insurance, say where they are, then follow the officer’s instructions.

— don’t debate with the officer about the reason for the stop or a ticket. There will be time in court to defend yourself.

—don’t be uncooperative, and don’t resist if taken into custody.

— expect the officer to treat you with dignity and respect. Report any inappropriate behavior to the officer’s superiors.

___

Source: http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/publications/pdf_publications/dsd_a112.pdf

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » How to act when…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.