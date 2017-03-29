Sports Listen

Hungary’s education official says supports Soros university

March 29, 2017
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s education secretary says the government supports the work in the country of a university founded by Hungarian-born billionaire philanthropist George Soros, considered an ideological opponent by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Laszlo Palkovics said Wednesday that the government will back an international agreement with the United States needed by the Central European University to continue its activities, and does not want the CEU, founded in 1991, to leave Hungary.

Palkovics said that the amendments were proposed after a review of 28 foreign universities operating in Hungary. He said “this is not an anti-CEU investigation and not against Mr. Soros.”

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest said it was “very concerned about the legislation proposed” and opposed to “any effort to compromise the operations or independence of the university.”

