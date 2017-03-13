Sports Listen

Hungary’s president re-elected for 5-year term

By PABLO GORONDI
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:30 am < a min read
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s president has been re-elected by lawmakers for a five-year term in the second round of voting in parliament.

Janos Ader, nominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s governing Fidesz party, on Monday defeated Laszlo Majtenyi, a former ombudsman for data protection nominated by the left-wing opposition. Ader won by 131 votes to 39, with 29 abstentions.

Hungary’s Basic Law, as the Constitution is called, allows the president, a mostly ceremonial post meant to embody national unity, to serve for a maximum of two terms.

The 57-year-old Ader is a former parliamentary speaker and member of the European Parliament. The 66-year-old Majtenyi currently heads the Eotvos Karoly Institute, a liberal think tank.

Ader has often spoken out on issues related to environmental protection and ensuring the global water supply.

The Associated Press

