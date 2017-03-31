Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » ICC prosecutor says Congo…

ICC prosecutor says Congo violence could be war crimes

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 11:34 am < a min read
Share

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal court says the brutal killing of a United Nations expert team and other violence in Congo could be crimes under her court’s jurisdiction.

Fatou Bensouda issued a statement Friday saying she is “deeply concerned” by the violence wracking the Kasai provinces.

The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and local interpreter Betu Tshintela were found earlier this week. They had been looking into alleged human rights violations by the Congolese army and local militia groups. Three other Congolese members of their team remain missing.

The ICC prosecutor urged Congo’s authorities to conduct “genuine investigations.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The ICC can issue warrants but it is up to member states to carry out the arrests and extradition of defendants to face trial.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » ICC prosecutor says Congo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.