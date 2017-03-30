Sports Listen

Illinois considers strengthening internet privacy rights

March 30, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are considering several measures that advocates say would enhance internet privacy rights at a time when federal protections are being rolled back.

An Illinois House committee is scheduled to consider legislation Thursday related to the personal data collected by companies such as Facebook and Google and by smartphone applications.

The Right to Know Act would allow consumers to request what information such companies collect about them. An identical state Senate measure could receive a floor vote in the coming weeks.

It is sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Michael Hastings, of Tinley Park. He says it would help protect consumer privacy rights at a time when Congress is moving to roll back online privacy regulations issued at the end of the Obama administration.

The other two measures would require apps to get consumer permission before tracking user location or enabling microphones on internet-connected devices.

