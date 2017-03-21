Sports Listen

Illinois House votes against making Obama birthday a holiday

March 21, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Barack Obama’s name is revered in his home state. But the Illinois House has rejected making his birthday a state holiday.

Legislation to make the 44th president’s Aug. 4th birthday a state holiday fell six votes short Tuesday. Chicago Democratic Rep. Sonya Harper says it would honor a man who adopted Chicago as his home and served in the Illinois State Senate.

But Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva suggested it be honorary. The Republican floor leader says even Obama wouldn’t want the cash-strapped state to give state workers another paid day off.

He noted that Tampico (TAM’-pih-koh) native and 40th president Ronald Reagan’s Feb. 6th birthday isn’t a holiday.

The vote was 54-57. Harper used a procedure allowing another vote later.

The bill is HB503.

Online: https://www.ilga.gov

