Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigrant's bid to avoid…

Immigrant’s bid to avoid deportation before Supreme Court

By MARK SHERMAN
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 4:00 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up the case of a longtime U.S. resident who is facing deportation to South Korea after pleading guilty to a drug crime based on his lawyer’s bad advice.

The justices are hearing argument Tuesday in an appeal by Jae (JAY) Lee, who has lived in the United States for 35 years and has never been back to South Korea since coming to the United States when he was 13.

The case has taken on increased importance because President Donald Trump has promised to step up deportations, with a special focus on immigrants who have been convicted of crimes. The American Bar Association has estimated that one of every 10 criminal defendants is not an American citizen.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigrant's bid to avoid…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.