Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigration courts: record number…

Immigration courts: record number of cases, many problems

By KATE BRUMBACK
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plans to step up enforcement of immigration laws could funnel even more people into an immigration court system that already has a record number of cases, a shortage of judges and frequent bureaucratic breakdowns.

The administration has focused on hiring agents to find and detain people in the country illegally, but it has been largely silent on immigration courts.

The system has 58 courts in 27 states and more than half a million unresolved cases. Noncitizens who are not in custody commonly wait two years for their cases to be decided and sometimes as much as five.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

San Francisco Judge Dana Marks is president of the National Association of Immigration Judges. She says the backlog and insufficient resources are problems that stretch back at least a decade.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigration courts: record number…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.