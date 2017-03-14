Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » In Ky. coal country,…

In Ky. coal country, a potential embrace of nuclear power

By ADAM BEAM
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 2:32 am < a min read
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky appears to be hedging its bets on a comeback for coal.

The Republican-controlled state legislature is on the cusp of lifting its decades-long moratorium on nuclear energy, a move unthinkable just three years ago in a state that has been culturally and economically dominated by coal. Politicians from both parties have promised for years to revive the struggling industry, with Trump famously billing himself as “the last shot for miners.” But as the coal industry continues its slide, even Republican lawmakers are acknowledging a need for alternatives.

A bill that would lift the moratorium has passed the state Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in the waning days of the legislative session.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » In Ky. coal country,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.