Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Indiana considers prohibiting cities…

Indiana considers prohibiting cities from banning Airbnb

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 9:23 am < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are wading into the parochial matters of property rights and zoning issues as they consider a bill to prohibit local governments from regulating short-term rentals through online companies such as Airbnb.

Small government Republicans often talk about the virtue of local government control. But the measure is just the latest example of Indiana’s GOP majority taking up legislation that would tie the hands of local governments.

Supporters say the bill is needed to stop knee-jerk regulations being placed on an emerging and innovative market.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

But opponents say local governments should be able to decide if people can turn their home into a for-profit business that could inconvenience neighbors.

Advertisement

The measure was approved by a Senate panel on Wednesday and previously cleared the House.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Indiana considers prohibiting cities…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.