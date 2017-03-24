Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Inspector general to review…

Inspector general to review pullback of HealthCare.gov ads

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 3:11 pm 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal inspector general has launched an inquiry into the Trump administration’s decision to pull advertising for HealthCare.gov in the closing stretch of this year’s sign-up season, according to a letter made public Friday.

The unexpected ad pullback soon after President Donald Trump took office was termed “sabotage” by Democrats and former Obama officials. The new administration said the ads were a waste of taxpayer dollars.

In a letter to Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the Health and Human Services Department’s inspector general’s office said it has begun a “fact-finding review.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Investigators will look at the Trump administration’s actions to stop paid advertising and temporarily suspend other outreach. They’ll also review the effect on enrollment, the letter said.

Advertisement

Former Obama officials were outraged by the new administration’s actions a few days before the Jan. 31 close of open enrollment. They said there’s usually a surge at the end sign-up season, and the ad pullback discouraged prospective customers. Murray and Warren asked the inspector general to investigate.

About 12.2 million people have signed up for coverage this year through HealthCare.gov and state insurance markets, short of earlier Obama administration projections.

In a statement, Murray said HHS has “a duty to provide the public with accurate and timely information so that they can make decisions about their health care.”

There was no initial response from the Trump administration.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Inspector general to review…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.