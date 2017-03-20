Sports Listen

Iowa mosque gets threatening note calling Muslims ‘vile’

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 4:57 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A leader of the Islamic Center of Des Moines plans to meet with authorities to discuss a threatening note found in the center’s mail.

Dr. Samir Shams, the president of the center, says he found the handwritten note Sunday morning. It said Muslims were a “vile” people and that President Donald Trump would “do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews.” The note was signed only “Americans for a Better Way.”

Shams says Muslims have to take such notes seriously and that he planned to meet Monday with the FBI.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Iowa chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a news release calling for a hate crime investigation. The council says similar messages have been sent to other mosques in Iowa and elsewhere.

The Associated Press

