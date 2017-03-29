Iowa regulator’s confirmation delayed amid conflict concerns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate is slowing down the confirmation of Geri Huser as the Iowa Utilities Board chairwoman after The Associated Press revealed her extensive private legal work.

Members of the Senate commerce committee had been scheduled Tuesday to consider Huser’s appointment for a second two-year term as board chairwoman.

Hours before the meeting, the AP reported that Huser had maintained a busy personal law practice on the side.

State law requires board members to devote their “whole time” to their state duties, and other members who are lawyers have resigned from their law firms.

Sen. Janet Petersen said Huser’s appointment was pulled from the calendar because members wanted “time to read the article and do some due diligence.” Petersen says she wants to know how Huser balances her two jobs.