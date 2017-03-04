Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Iran suspends prison term…

Iran suspends prison term of son of dissident cleric

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the country’s judiciary has suspended the prison term of the son of a late dissident cleric.

The Saturday report says the six-year prison term of Ahmad Montazeri, son of Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri, was suspended after approval by the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following a request by a top cleric.

The report did not identify the cleric who made the request

White House prepping government reorg executive order

A court had sentenced Ahmad Montazeri to prison in November for publishing a tape recording of his father that condemns the execution of thousands of prisoners in 1988. He began serving his prison term in February but soon was released.

Advertisement

The late Montazeri, who died in 2009, was an outspoken critic of the country’s ruling establishment.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Iran suspends prison term…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.