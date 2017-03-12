Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Iran unveils domestically produced…

Iran unveils domestically produced tank, production line

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:30 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the country has unveiled a domestically manufactured tank and has launched a mass-production line.

The Sunday report quotes Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as saying: “The tank has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them.”

Fars says the tank named “Karrar” is equipped with an electro-optical fire control system and laser range-finder and is capable of firing at both stable and mobile targets day or night.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Dehghan also says the tank can compete with the most advanced tanks in the world in the three main areas of “power, precision and mobility.”

Advertisement

Iran has been producing its own weapons and military equipment, including missiles, fighter jets and submarines, for more than two decades.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Iran unveils domestically produced…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.