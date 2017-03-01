Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » IRS: Deadline near to…

IRS: Deadline near to get $1 billion unclaimed 2013 refunds

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 3:24 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you didn’t file a tax return for 2013, the IRS might have a refund waiting for you. But the deadline to claim it is only a few weeks away.

The IRS says it has $1 billion in unclaimed refunds from the 2013 tax year. They are owed to about 1 million taxpayers.

Under federal law, there is no fine for failing to file a tax return — as long as you are owed a refund. But taxpayers have only three years to claim them. After that, they are forfeited to the U.S. Treasury.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Tax returns for 2013 were due in April 2014, so the deadline for claiming the refunds is this year’s tax day, which falls on April 18.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » IRS: Deadline near to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.