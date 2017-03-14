Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » IRS revokes white nationalist…

IRS revokes white nationalist group’s tax-exempt status

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 11:07 am < a min read
Share

The federal government has revoked the tax-exempt status of a group run by a prominent white nationalist for its failure to file tax returns.

Internal Revenue Service records show that Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute lost its tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit because it failed to file tax returns for three consecutive years.

Spencer didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday. But he told The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story, that he would appeal the revocation. He blamed it on an IRS error that led him to believe his group was not required to file tax returns.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” and is a leading figure in a fringe movement that has been described as a mix of racism, white nationalism and populism.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » IRS revokes white nationalist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.