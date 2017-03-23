Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Israel investigates boycott leader…

Israel investigates boycott leader for suspected tax fraud

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 7:17 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they are investigating a founder of an anti-Israel boycott movement for suspected tax evasion.

The Israel Tax Authority says Omar Barghouti, a Palestinian who holds Israeli residency, is suspected of evading taxes between 2007-2017 on $700,000 in income from managing a cash machine business, and on income from lectures around the world and royalties on a book.

Barghouti is a founder of the BDS movement advocating boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. Supporters say BDS is a nonviolent movement for Palestinian independence, but Israel says it aims to delegitimize Israel.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Barghouti is to receive the Gandhi Peace Award at Yale University in April, but Israel has confiscated his passport for six months.

Advertisement

BDS leadership says the accusations are “fabrications” and that Israel is punishing Barghouti.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Israel investigates boycott leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.