Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Italy's Northern League seeks…

Italy’s Northern League seeks inroads in south amid protests

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 6:23 am < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — The leader of the anti-immigrant Northern League party is vowing to go ahead with his first major rally in Naples despite planned protests from radicals and leftists intent on keeping him out of the southern Italy that the League has long disparaged.

A few dozen protesters on Friday toting a banner “Naples doesn’t want you” occupied the convention center where Matteo Salvini is due to speak. More are planning to protest his arrival Saturday, while the Northern League planned to bus in supporters.

The League has its base in Italy’s affluent north and has long criticized the tax money Rome funnels to the poorer, less-developed south. But the League is trying to make inroads in the south, capitalizing on populist sentiment and poor showings recently by the Democratic Party.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Italy's Northern League seeks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.