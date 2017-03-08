Sports Listen

Judge: Hawaii can proceed with filing of travel ban lawsuit

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 7:02 pm < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — The latest on Hawaii’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s revised travel plan. (All times local.)

1:55 p.m.

A federal judge in Honolulu has said Hawaii can proceed with the filing of what would be the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday granted the state’s request to continue with the case and set a hearing for March 15 — the day before Trump’s revised ban is due to go into effect.

Hawaii officials previously sued to stop Trump’s initial travel ban but that suit was placed on hold by Watson amid legal challenges around the country.

On Tuesday night, attorneys for the state filed their proposed revision in federal court along with a motion asking that it be allowed to proceed.

Watson approved that motion and said the state will file the final lawsuit later Wednesday. The Hawaii attorney general’s office did not provide further details on when the lawsuit would be filed.

This story has been corrected to show the lawsuit has not yet been filed.

