Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Chat now with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge dismisses suit accusing…

Judge dismisses suit accusing Glock founder of racketeering

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 2:20 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the founder of the company that makes Glock pistols of conspiring to steal millions from his ex-wife.

Helga Glock, who was also her ex-husband’s business partner for decades, filed the lawsuit in October 2014.

It accused Gaston Glock and others of participating in a decades-long, worldwide racketeering scheme to take money from Helga Glock through various criminal methods, including improper royalty payments, laundering money through fraudulent billing companies and sham lease and loan agreements.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The judge’s order last week says Helga Glock, an Austrian citizen and resident, didn’t suffer harm to her business or property in the U.S., meaning she can’t bring a racketeering claim here.

Advertisement

Helga Glock’s attorney says he plans to appeal.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge dismisses suit accusing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.