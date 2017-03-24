Sports Listen

Judge rules against UPS in untaxed cigarette case

March 24, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that delivery giant United Parcel Service Inc. ignored red flags that its brown trucks were being used to transport untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest found the company liable in a ruling Friday in a civil case in Manhattan federal court. She says needs more information to determine a penalty.

New York state and New York City sued Atlanta-based UPS in 2015. They accused the company of having a corporate culture that favored sales opportunities over a responsibility to help enforce tax law.

UPS claimed that it followed the rules and can only do so much to police what its 1.6 million daily shippers send in sealed packages. It lawyers argued there was no proof that it knowingly broke the rule.

