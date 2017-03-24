Judge rules against UPS in untaxed cigarette case

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 23, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6892
|0.0045
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0981
|0.0127
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7942
|0.0222
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8396
|0.0287
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0661
|0.0195
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2682
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5788
|-0.0168
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.5066
|-0.0341
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.0157
|0.1376
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.3273
|0.1217
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.