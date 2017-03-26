Sports Listen

Judge says Pulse lawsuit may be tossed out of federal court

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 12:06 pm < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a lawsuit brought by victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre against the gunman’s employer and wife may be tossed out of federal court.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra last week issued an order raising questions about whether federal court was the proper jurisdiction for the lawsuit.

The judge gave the plaintiffs 10 days to file a revised lawsuit or he said he would dismiss the complaint.

Attorneys for the Pulse victims didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Sunday.

Almost five dozen victims and families of the deceased filed the lawsuit against security firm G4S and the wife of Omar Mateen, claiming they could have stopped him before the attack last June.

Forty-nine people died in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

