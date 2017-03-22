Sports Listen

Judge sides with American Samoa local fisherman over feds

By FILI SAGAPOLUTELE
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:35 am < a min read
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — A federal judge in Honolulu has ruled that the decision to reduce the area off-limits to large vessels along the coast of American Samoa “is invalid,” clearing the way for local fishermen and their small boats to return.

U.S District Court Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi also ruled that National Marine Fishery Service’s change of the rule “was arbitrary and capricious.”

Fishing waters had been preserved for the local “alia” — or small boat — fishing fleet from the shoreline out to 50 miles since 2002. Last year, the National Marine Fishery Service reduced the large-vessel-protected area, or LVPA, to 12 miles from the shoreline.

The plaintiffs, through the American Samoa government, filed the lawsuit in March 2016 arguing that American Samoa’s cultural fishing rights are protected in the two Deeds of Cession.

