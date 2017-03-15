Judge wants prosecutors to share Inauguration Day evidence

Sports Listen

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge overseeing the cases of more than 200 people arrested during Inauguration Day protests is ordering prosecutors to begin informing defendants of the allegations against them.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2m0J2Wg ) that D.C. Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz said during an arraignment for 16 people Tuesday that she expects prosecutors to provide defendants and their attorneys with detailed evidence and they should starting handing it over by next month.

Police originally arrested 230 people and charged them with felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A total of 214 people were indicted. The government has alleged some specific crimes, but has largely lumped protesters together.

The defendants pleaded not guilty at the hearing. Leibovitz scheduled hearings for April, but didn’t set a trial date.

