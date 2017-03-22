Justices side with leading cheerleading uniform maker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the leading maker of cheerleading uniforms in a copyright dispute with a smaller rival.

The justices ruled 6-2 on Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling in favor of Varsity Brands in its copyright infringement lawsuit against Star Athletica.

Varsity sued its competitor based on Star’s 2010 catalog that used designs that Varsity claimed as its own.

In its Supreme Court appeal, Star argued that the designs on cheerleading uniforms can’t be separated from the uniforms themselves, and that if Varsity has its way, it would have a monopoly on the uniforms.

Advertisement

The case is Star Athletica v. Varsity Brands, 15-866.

___

This story has been corrected to show the case involves copyright, not patent infringement.