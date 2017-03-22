Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices side with leading…

Justices side with leading cheerleading uniform maker

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:44 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the leading maker of cheerleading uniforms in a copyright dispute with a smaller rival.

The justices ruled 6-2 on Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling in favor of Varsity Brands in its copyright infringement lawsuit against Star Athletica.

Varsity sued its competitor based on Star’s 2010 catalog that used designs that Varsity claimed as its own.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

In its Supreme Court appeal, Star argued that the designs on cheerleading uniforms can’t be separated from the uniforms themselves, and that if Varsity has its way, it would have a monopoly on the uniforms.

Advertisement

The case is Star Athletica v. Varsity Brands, 15-866.

___

This story has been corrected to show the case involves copyright, not patent infringement.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices side with leading…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.