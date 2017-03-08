Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Key events in case…

Key events in case of ex-FBI agent lost in Iran on CIA job

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:41 am 2 min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some key dates in the disappearance of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who vanished while in Iran on an unauthorized CIA mission:

March 9, 2007 — Levinson is detained by suspected Iranian security agents in the lobby of his hotel on Kish Island, Iran, a Persian Gulf resort area and free-trade zone for which no Iranian visa is required.

April 2007 — Levinson’s disappearance becomes public knowledge as the U.S. tries to ask Iran for information. Authorities end up describing him as a former FBI agent investigating cigarette smuggling for a private client.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

December 2007 — Levinson’s family flies to Tehran and Kish Island and speaks to Iranian authorities, who promise to send a report to them on their investigation into his disappearance. No report ever comes.

Advertisement

January 2009 — During a confirmation hearing for Hillary Clinton to become U.S. secretary of state, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson brings up Levinson’s case and says: “We think he is being held by the government of Iran in a secret prison.”

September 2010 — Then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad disavows any knowledge of Levinson’s whereabouts in an interview with The Associated Press. He adds: “Of course if it becomes clear what his goal was, or if he was indeed on a mission, then perhaps specific assistance can be given.”

March 2011 — The AP reports that Levinson’s family has received proof of him being alive. Clinton releases a statement saying the U.S. had evidence he was being held “somewhere in southwest Asia.” Months later, the AP reports that proof includes photographs and a video of Levinson.

March 2012 — The FBI offers $1 million for information leading to the safe recovery and return of Levinson.

December 2013 — The AP reports that Levinson was in Iran on an unapproved CIA mission. The AP also reports that the CIA paid Levinson’s family $2.5 million to head off a revealing lawsuit, while three veteran analysts were forced out of the agency and seven others were disciplined.

March 2015 — The FBI raises its reward for information on Levinson to $5 million.

January 2016 — A prisoner swap between Iran and the U.S. amid the nuclear deal fails to include Levinson. A White House spokesman later says U.S. officials believe Levinson may no longer be in Iran.

March 2017 — As Levinson’s family marks 10 years since his disappearance, they say they hope President Donald Trump can draw on his background as a dealmaker to bring him home.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Key events in case…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Makin Island conducts Navy security force sentry training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.