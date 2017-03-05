Sports Listen

Lawsuit claims indiscriminate use of Tasers by police in Va.

March 5, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man whose clothes caught fire after he was shot with a Taser in Chesterfield County has filed a $95 million lawsuit against the police department.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://tinyurl.com/z8xm4v4), the lawsuit claims that the department has unconstitutionally misused electronic stun guns for years, using them on people in handcuffs, the mentally ill and unarmed people on the ground. It was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Richmond.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miles November was shot with a Taser in February 2015 after a crash that followed a police pursuit. He suffered burns on 86 percent of his body, and the lawsuit says he’s disfigured and in constant pain.

A Chesterfield police spokeswoman says the department can’t comment on pending litigation.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

