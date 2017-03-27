Lawsuit seeks data over searches of electronics at US border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of First Amendment attorneys is suing the Trump administration over access to data showing how often citizens and visitors had their electronic devices searched and the contents catalogued at the border.

The federal complaint by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute says the Department of Homeland Security is acting too slowly providing data about phones and computers searched at the border.

The group says the case raises important questions about privacy protections.

The lawsuit marks an early challenge for President Donald Trump under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act. His administration has pushed for an aggressive border policy and has tried twice to enact temporary travel restrictions from several majority-Muslim countries.

A Homeland Security spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the case.