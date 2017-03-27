Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawsuit: South Carolina officers…

Lawsuit: South Carolina officers shot unarmed man 19 times

By JEFFREY COLLINS
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 5:02 pm < a min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.

The lawsuit filed last week said 35-year-old Waltki Williams didn’t have a weapon when Sumter police officer fired 24 shots at him Dec. 10 while he was on the ground.

Attorney Carter Elliott says 19 shots struck Williams and witnesses described the shooting as shocking.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating and hasn’t released police video of the shooting.

Advertisement

Sumter Police say they haven’t seen the lawsuit. At the time, spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said Williams, who had threatened a girlfriend, was shot after a brief struggle with officers.

Carter says Williams was black. The race and names of the officers haven’t been released.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawsuit: South Carolina officers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.