Lawsuit: South Carolina officers shot unarmed man 19 times

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.

The lawsuit filed last week said 35-year-old Waltki Williams didn’t have a weapon when Sumter police officer fired 24 shots at him Dec. 10 while he was on the ground.

Attorney Carter Elliott says 19 shots struck Williams and witnesses described the shooting as shocking.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating and hasn’t released police video of the shooting.

Sumter Police say they haven’t seen the lawsuit. At the time, spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said Williams, who had threatened a girlfriend, was shot after a brief struggle with officers.

Carter says Williams was black. The race and names of the officers haven’t been released.