Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawyer: Pence's AOL account…

Lawyer: Pence’s AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 12:47 pm < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana’s governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business.

Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana’s Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.

He cited recent news stories revealing details of Pence’s use of the account. Groth said Tuesday he may seek additional records that should have been released after he filed a public records request.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

He previously sought documents sent to Republican governors in 2014, outlining a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s immigration order.

Advertisement

Groth received some records, but sued when a related legal memo wasn’t provided.

Topics:
All News Government News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawyer: Pence's AOL account…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.