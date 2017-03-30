Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lebanon revels its first…

Lebanon revels its first budget in 12 yeas

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 8:25 am < a min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s finance minister says the country’s first budget in 12 years will have a deficit of $4.86 billion on spending of $15.78 billion.

Ali Hassan Khalil also told reporters Thursday that Lebanon’s economic growth in 2017 is expected to be 2 percent.

Khalil said the government did not put new taxes on the poor, adding that it aims to improve tax collection.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

He said Lebanon’s debt to GDP ratio is currently 144 percent and the aim is to bring it down to 124 percent in 2022. Lebanon has a debt of about $74 billion.

Advertisement

The budget will have to be approved by parliament.

Political paralysis over the past 12 years following the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri have been behind lack of agreements on budgets.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lebanon revels its first…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.