Libertarian candidate for governor drops out

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Libertarian candidate for Virginia governor has ended his campaign.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oe65tg ) Jason Carrier has dropped out.

Carrier said on his Facebook page that he had second thoughts about running and did not want to “waste good people’s time and resources.”

Libertarian state party chairman Bo Brown has said that the party will hold a convention later this year to nominate another candidate.

