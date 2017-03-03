Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » London neighborhood evacuated after…

London neighborhood evacuated after WWII German bomb found

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:32 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — A British Army bomb disposal team has been called in to dispose of a 500-pound World War II bomb found buried on a building site in northwest London.

Schools, businesses and homes were evacuated and roads closed as experts from the Army’s Royal Engineers worked from early Friday to make the German bomb safe.

London was heavily bombed in the war, especially during the Blitz of 1940 and 1941 which concentrated on civilian and industrial targets. Unexploded devices are still occasionally uncovered.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The bomb was found on Thursday by construction workers clearing the site in preparation for putting up an apartment block.

Advertisement

Some residents living near the site spent the night in a local church while the engineers worked.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » London neighborhood evacuated after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.