Los Angeles police shoot, kill man armed with steel pipe

and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 6:31 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have shot and killed a man they say was armed with a steel pipe.

Authorities say officers confronted the man around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

Police say they used a Taser on the man but eventually there was a shooting and the man died at a hospital.

The man’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

Nobody else was hurt.

