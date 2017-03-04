Los Angeles police shoot, kill man armed with steel pipe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have shot and killed a man they say was armed with a steel pipe.

Authorities say officers confronted the man around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

Police say they used a Taser on the man but eventually there was a shooting and the man died at a hospital.

The man’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

Nobody else was hurt.