Malaysia: Ambassador’s expulsion is a warning to North Korea

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:53 am < a min read
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says its expulsion of North Korea’s ambassador was intended to warn Pyongyang that it cannot manipulate the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother.

Malaysia’s government on Saturday gave Ambassador Kang Chol 48 hours to leave the country after he refused to apologize for his strong accusations over Malaysia’s handling of the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted by national news agency Bernama as saying Sunday that Kang’s expulsion was a “clear message to the North Korean government that we are serious about solving this problem and we do not want (the investigation) to be manipulated.”

